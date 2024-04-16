Mostly sunny and breezy, warm up continues

MIAMI - A comfortable start to Tuesday with temperatures mostly low 70s across South Florida. A few inland areas saw the mid-60s.

Highs climb to the low 80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We'll enjoy another mainly dry but breezy day with gusts as high as 20 to 25 miles per hour. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and a small craft caution for boaters.

Warm up late week NEXT Weather

Our dry weather pattern will persist this week courtesy of high pressure.

Wednesday will be windy at times with highs remaining in the low 80s. Warmer late week into the weekend. By Thursday highs rise to the mid-80s. Friday, Saturday and Sunday highs will soar well above normal to the upper 80s with higher humidity. A few stray showers are possible this weekend.

For Earth Day on Monday, we stay warm with the potential for spotty showers.