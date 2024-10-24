Mostly sunny across South Florida, spotty showers possible

MIAMI - It was slightly cooler on Thursday morning in Miami-Dade and Broward with temperatures in the low 70s. It was also a milder start in the Keys with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Highs will climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon and under mostly sunny skies. Spotty showers will be possible but the chance of rain is low.

The breeze will be lighter compared to the last few days. There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. Boaters should exercise caution along the Atlantic and Keys waters.

On Friday, the chance of rain decreases with just a few showers possible. Highs will remain seasonable in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine.

A look ahead. NEXT Weather

This weekend is looking wonderful with mainly dry weather and lower humidity. The lows will be in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s. The breeze will build again and only isolated showers will be possible.

Early next week the chance of rain rises and it will be breezy with highs in the low 80s.