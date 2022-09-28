More than two dozen planes damaged by suspected tornado at North Perry Airport

FOT LAUDERDALE - Strong winds in Pembroke Pines picked up a plane at North Perry Airport and tossed it into a plane next to it.

Several people who live in the area said they believe it was a tornado.

A shed at the airport was also damaged, a portion of a side panel was peeled back.

Wednesday morning, Broward Mayor Michael Udine said that more than two dozen planes at the airport suffered damage.

"It was probably about 30 planes that were damaged. A tornado came through the south, came up that way, they're doing the final assessments now, they'll work with the, you know, local aviation teams, Broward County aviation trains for these kind of things," he said.

This wasn't the only area in the county where a possible tornado touched down. A few miles away, one is suspected of damaging a Metro PCS store in a plaza on Pines Boulevard and University Drive.

Another suspected tornado damaged nearly a dozen mobile homes in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie. Flying debris also knocked out power.