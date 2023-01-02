More than 60 people rescued from Orlando Ferris wheel

ORLANDO - It was a New Year's Eve they will never forget. More than 60 people had to be rescued from The

Wheel at ICON Park on Saturday evening.

Video from the park shows sparks coming from a section of the popular Ferris wheel as first responders rushed to the scene.

George Hayeck, who was visiting from Boston, watched as Orange Co. Fire Rescue worked to safely bring the 62 trapped passengers down to the ground.

"When we got to the park it was already dark and we started to see the flashlights of people climbing the outskirts of it," he said.

Randy Pryor and his family were at the park for his daughter's birthday. He said he saw the first responders go from car to car to help those trapped to get down.

A spokesperson for the park said a power outage caused the wheel to stop moving. It's unclear what caused the outage.

No one was hurt.