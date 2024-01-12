Watch CBS News
Local News

More sun, nice breeze in the afternoon, rain chance goes up Saturday

By Dave Warren

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Friday 1/12/2024 5AM
Miami Weather for Friday 1/12/2024 5AM 01:49

MIAMI - Temperatures warmed up overnight and will continue that trend Friday.

Low clouds and showers will continue to clear out, leaving the area with more sunshine and a warm breeze throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be able to easily climb above 80 degrees.

saturday-wx.png
Rain chance rises  NEXT Weather

A front approaches South Florida overnight which will increase shower chances on Saturday. The morning will start with a warm breeze as temperatures climb up to near 80 degrees again before showers cool us off mid-day. Shower chances remain the highest throughout the afternoon and early evening as the front slows and eventually stalls across just to our south Saturday night.

Sunday, with the front nearby, showers remain in the forecast but a cooler breeze will keep temperatures around five degrees cooler.

Warmer weather moves back in Monday with a few showers around in the afternoon and evening for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday.

Our next significant cold front looks to arrive by the middle of next week. Showers will increase Tuesday as temperatures climb above 80 degrees before the falling into the upper 50s by Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Dave Warren
dave-warren.jpg

Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 8:51 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.