More sun, nice breeze in the afternoon, rain chance goes up Saturday

MIAMI - Temperatures warmed up overnight and will continue that trend Friday.

Low clouds and showers will continue to clear out, leaving the area with more sunshine and a warm breeze throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be able to easily climb above 80 degrees.

Rain chance rises NEXT Weather

A front approaches South Florida overnight which will increase shower chances on Saturday. The morning will start with a warm breeze as temperatures climb up to near 80 degrees again before showers cool us off mid-day. Shower chances remain the highest throughout the afternoon and early evening as the front slows and eventually stalls across just to our south Saturday night.

Sunday, with the front nearby, showers remain in the forecast but a cooler breeze will keep temperatures around five degrees cooler.

Warmer weather moves back in Monday with a few showers around in the afternoon and evening for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday.

Our next significant cold front looks to arrive by the middle of next week. Showers will increase Tuesday as temperatures climb above 80 degrees before the falling into the upper 50s by Wednesday night and Thursday morning.