More rain Monday after a soggy Sunday

MIAMI - Sunday's deluge of rain turned the day into a wash out.

An estimated four to six inches of rain fell in some areas. It caused minor flooding in low-lying areas.

In parts of downtown Miami, the water flowed over the sidewalks, making it hard for cars and pedestrians alike. It saw nearly four and a half inches of rain.

In the evening, police had to shut down lanes on Biscayne Boulevard from 10th to 15th streets due to flooding.

Overnight the rain tapered off, but more showers and storms are in the forecast for Monday.