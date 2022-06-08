More rain expected as flooded streets begin to recede in Cutler Bay area

CUTLER BAY – Water pumps have been working nonstop since Tuesday night to mitigate flooding in the Saga Bay neighborhood in SW Miami-Dade and homeowners say they are regrouping after the flooding.

Homeowner Keith McMonigle told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "This was as bad as I have seen in 31 years. The lake overflowed onto the roads and the water came all the way up my front door and just missed coming inside by a quarter of an inch. My garage was flooded. The drywall will have to be replaced and anything on the ground is shot. I never expected this for a Tropical Storm."

Homeowner Victor Ruiz, the owner of Cubavana Cafe, said he was not able to get to work because he was stranded by the flood waters for two days.

"I was stuck for a couple of days," he said, " and the water was all the way to the end of the block. I feel terrible about what happened but the person up there brings it here. What did I do for 2 days? I watched a lot of television and I watched Channel 4."

Ryan Gonzalez shared his cell phone video of the flooding with CBS4 that showed the challenges of driving after the stormy weather. "It was pretty scary," he said. "It was pretty scary. I had to drive and I was afraid my car was going to break down."

"We're in a much better position today, obviously the streets are dry in most places. There's still a bit more work to do and we always have added anticipation in case more storms come," said Mayor Tim Meerbott, Town of Cutler Bay.

A total of five pumps were placed around the Town of Cutler Bay to target problem areas where flooding became an issue for the past several days. The water, which rose to 4 feet in some areas Tuesday had receded a considerable amount by midmorning Wednesday.

"Oh yeah! Today is much better," said Sebastian Horta, who was able to go on a bike ride around his neighborhood for the first time since Sunday. "The lake over there is a little bit lower! he added.

The lake he's referring to is Saga Bay lake, which is where the flooding problems stem from according to officials with the Town of Cutler Bay.

The Lake, which is surrounded by nearly 600 homes in the Saga Bay neighborhood, overflowed on Saturday and again Monday causing tens of thousands of gallons of water to spill onto the roadway.

"We're going to continue to prepare and ask experts what else we can do to get the water out of low-lying areas like this a lot faster," said Mayor Meerbott. Meerbott said Cutler Bay had received 15 inches of rain as of midday Tuesday and by Wednesday morning had received another half-inch of rain.

Meerbott said, "The town of Cutler Bay has always been prepared with flood plans. In fact, we are the highest-rated city in all of Florida for flood plan protection and ironically we were the ones who were hit. We have invested $3 million a year in stormwater protection over the last 3 to 4 years."

Town Manager Rafael Casals told D'Oench, "What we are doing now is helping mother nature as the canals are being lowered by the South Florida Water Management District. I think the big lesson is how important flooding is to raise awareness. Right now, we are not in an emergency phase. We are in a recovery phase."

As parts of South Florida remain under a flood watch that was extended to Wednesday evening, residents are bracing for another afternoon of showers.