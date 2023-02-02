More warm weather on tap Thursday for South Florida before cooler air arrives this weekend

The temperatures on Friday. CBS 4

MIAMI -- South Florida will see more warm weather Thursday ahead of a cold front expected to bring cooler weather and a chance for rain this weekend.

CBS meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said the mercury would top out in the low- to mid-80s on Thursday and Friday will be even warmer.

"Record heat is possible and the humidity will remain high," she said, adding that the low temperature would dip only to the low 70s overnight.

The temperature is expected to rise to the upper 80s for Friday before a cold front arrives in the area.

Gonzalez said the system will bring scattered showers Friday night into Saturday, when the temperature is expected to climb to the upper 70s.

There is a 60 percent chance of showers Saturday.

