More arrests expected in Hammocks Association case

MIAMI - A new development in the case of the Hammocks Association Board, which was dissolved by a judge after several board members were arrested for allegedly stealing millions from homeowners.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle met with the residents of the community to give them some more news.

Fernandez Rundle told residents her office expects to make more arrests in this case.

While she said she can't reveal specifics, authorities tell CBS4 they are entering phase two in this investigation.

They also said that in addition to the Hammocks, there are residents in many other communities who are in a similar situation and something needs to be done.

"We are proposing legislation that will give great authority greater teeth. Right now, there is only authority by the department of building and professional regulation over elections, nothing else. So, there are some auditing requirements needed, some checks and balances. We need specialized investigators that understand these very complicated cases," said Fernandez Rundle.

As for the Hammocks, so far, five people have been arrested.

They include former and current board members of the Hammocks Community Center.

The court has appointed a receiver to handle the business of the association.