More afternoon showers to develop, another 2 to 4 inches of rain possible

MIAMI - A NEXT Weather Alert continues on Friday as a flood watch remains in effect through this evening.

This is the fourth consecutive day dealing with high rain chances for South Florida. Some showers moved in during the morning hours and throughout the day scattered storms will be around that could produce some heavy downpours and more flooding. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible.

Highs will remain in the low to mid-80s.

The weather will improve gradually as we head into the weekend.

Drier weekend ahead NEXT Weather

Saturday we will transition back into more of a typical Summer-time pattern with some storms in the afternoon. Highs rise to the upper 80s. Sunday will be even drier and warmer for Father's Day with highs near 90 degrees and isolated showers and stray storms possible.

Next week will be breezy with highs in the upper 80s and spotty storms possible every day.