Monroe County sheriff's office investigating discovery of human remains in Florida Keys

By CBS Miami Team

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of human remains that were found in a mangroves area, officials said Thursday.

Deputies were called to Mile Marker 5.5 at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday after two people who were trying to secure a boat stumbled upon the remain at a makeshift campsite, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.

Clothing and food were also found at the site but it was not clear if that was related to the remains that were found.

Officials did not immediately say if they suspected foul play.

CBS Miami Team
First published on September 29, 2022 / 10:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

