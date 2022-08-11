Monkeypox misinformation on the rise

MIAMI - Monkeypox cases continue to increase in South Florida but more and more virus misinformation is also on the rise.

"The virus is not only targeting only men who have sex with men but the entire community needs to be aware of this," said Robert Boo with the Pride Center at Equality Park, who is talking about the rising number of monkeypox cases.

So far, Miami-Dade has more than 404 cases, while Broward is just about 360, and Monroe remains under 20. Now, many who have the illnesses are taking to social media to talk about their symptoms.

"I had two prominent lesions one on my cheek which recently fell off leaving a huge hole in my face," said one TikTok user, in a video warning of the virus. Some of the videos show the shocking realities of contracting monkeypox, which FIU professor Dr. Aileen Marty says it's highly contagious.

"If you touch a lesion on someone's broken skin you can get monkeypox, you can also get monkeypox if your mouth touches the skin that's contaminated", added Dr. Marty who adds there are multiple other ways to get the virus.

"Monkeypox virus is also present in respiratory droplets which means it can be breathed in from someone who has lesions in their mouth and speaking to you," said Dr. Marty who also says the virus can even be present on bed sheets and clothing. Which is she says it's important to wash your hands and items regularly as well as get vaccinated, advice that those Russell Neal signing up to get the shot.

"I saw the symptoms saw what it sort of looks like that vertically pushed me to say you know what I'd. rather be safe than sorry," said Russell Neal, who got the monkeypox vaccine Wednesday.

And, since the virus can also be transmitted sexually, Boo has additional advice for the community.

"Do it in the light, so each of you can inspect each other's bodies and you can see anything, any rashes going on, so whatever you gonna do, do it in the light," said Boo.

Officials say you can use an N-95 mask to protect yourself from monkeypox, as well as, washing your hands and of course getting vaccinated.