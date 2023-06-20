Monday's rain caused flight delays at South Florida airports

MIAMI - Flights at South Florida's airports were grounded for hours Monday due to the stormy weather.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for Miami International Airport at 5: 32 p.m. and it was lifted at 9 p.m. Flights were delayed by about 75 minutes, according to a website that tracks flight information at airports.

While there was no ground stop issued for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the thunderstorms delayed departures by more than an hour.

If you are traveling, you are urged to check with your airline for the latest flight updates.

Heavy rain from the storms also hampered drivers in some areas who had to deal with street flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning had been issued for Miami-Dade for most of the afternoon.

The rain chance stays high for the rest of the week with the potential for late-day storms.

