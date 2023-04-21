Mom says fight between middle school girls could have been prevented

MIAMI - A vicious fight between two middle school girls has not only gone viral but has the mother of one of the students irate.

Aideni Gonzalez is saying the incident could have been halted had the school administration listened to the warnings.

"I went to the assistant principal; the assistant principal did not do anything," said Gonzalez, who alleges that she and her daughter reported threats of an upcoming fight. Supposedly, the administration addressed the issue with the girls.

"He just told the girls, if you want to fight, do it outside. Do it in the Winn Dixie, do it in the KFC, and then my daughter in the office is saying, I don't want to fight."

The students attend Bob Graham Middle School in the 159th block of Northwest and 79th Avenue in Miami Lakes.

The brawl, which became a spectacle recorded by other students, occurred Wednesday right after school hours. They threw punches and Gonzalez's daughter was dragged on the floor.

CBS News Miami reached out to Miami-Dade School Board, they responded through a statement:

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools is aware of a physical altercation that took place off campus, after dismissal involving students from Bob Graham Education Center. Local police were immediately alerted to the situation. The students involved have been disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct. This school district goes to great lengths to promote the values of restraint and respect as well as using social media responsibly. We ask that parents reinforce these principles at home."

"My daughter got suspended, the (other) girl got suspended the same happened to both of them which is not fair," said Gonzalez as she underscores that her daughter fears for her safety going back to Bob Graham Middle.

This is not the first violent fight that ends up on social media, since January 1st, at least two more brawls have gone viral.

In February, siblings who attend a Homestead school were beaten on board a school bus and that video was seen nationally.

On April 6th, there was a violent fight at Devon Aire Middle in SW Miami Dade.

Gonzalez fears possible retaliation against her daughter from the other girl's friends, so she went to the police.

"This is the second police report that I filed, I went to Miami Lakes. Nobody is doing anything. I need you guys to help out because my daughter is going to get killed," said this mother, who hopes the Miami-Dade School System will pay more attention to her case.