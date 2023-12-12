Mom gets new home just in time for the holidays

MIAMI - A single mother will be home for the holidays with a lot of hard work and the help of several organizations.

Overcome with emotion Tanya walks into her new Liberty City home.

The house will give Tanya and her son a new beginning with the help of former NFL player Warrick Dunn, and Habitat for Humanity.

Along with help qualifying for the home, money towards the down payment, Tanya was also gifted thousands in furniture and presents for her son.

To date, Dunn has helped more than 200 people get into new homes. He says it was his own mother who inspired him to give back.

"At first, it was just single mothers. Now, we also help single fathers. So, we help single-parent families."

Giving back and creating a new life for this family is a joy for Dunn this holiday season.

"Those are memories and those things that I will reflect on and I'm always thankful for."

And a home this mother will be able to call her own this Christmas and for years to come.

"We're trying to set a path where we're solving problems in society. I tell her the journey begins now."