Oasis of Hope Community Development Corp. helps South Floridians realize dream of home ownership

POMPANO BEACH — June is National Homeownership Month and with rising interest rates and home costs, getting to own a home is becoming more and more costly.

Brandice Greene has been working on home ownership for three years.

"I have a drive that's out of this world and no matter how many 'no's', there is a yes," she said. "So, this is our yes."

Walking up the driveway, her journey to home ownership is complete. She just got the keys, unlocking the doors and walking into her new home with her family for the very first time.

"That's a legacy that I want to continue for my children," Greene said. "So getting this home it wasn't about me, it's about my kids."

Watching their mom get here is not missed on daughters Justice and Gabrielle.

Local community group helped make one family's home ownership dreams come true. CBS News Miami

Gabrielle wants a purple room.

"I know my mom struggled and she got a lot of no's and I'm actually kind of happy to see her with some peace," she said.

Justice just wants to help.

"My mom deserves the world," she said. "I'm very happy for her. For us!"

Also helping is the nonprofit organization Oasis of Hope Community Development Corporation. They are a 501c3 HUD-approved agency that since 2009 have helped helped over 10,000 families.

Martha Toomer is the director of Housing Programs.

"The City of Pompano Beach gave us this land so that we're able to keep the cost affordable," she said. "In this market, rates are over $400,000 for a new construction home so these families are able to utilize down payment and closing cost assistance for those who qualify."

Because of the low cost of this home, Greene bought it with $100,000 of equity. Toomer said that's exactly their point.

"It's money that can be transferred to her kids and it's building generational wealth and homeownership is one of the best ways to do that," she said.

The program can take anywhere from about three to four months to years all depending on your credit worthiness as for Oasis of Hope they have several homes all up for grabs to any families who qualify.