Mistrial declared in Rapper YNW Melly Double Murder Trial in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE  -- A mistrial was declared on Saturday in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly after the jury failed to make a decision. 

The trial revolved around the 2018 shooting deaths of two of the rapper's friends.

The Broward State Attorney's Office had filed a notice in 2019, indicating their intent to seek the death penalty against YNW Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons. 

The prosecution had alleged that the shooting was gang-related.

However, Melly's attorneys argued that the gun used in the shooting was never recovered and that the rapper had no apparent motive to shoot them.

Broward County prosecutors will likely choose to retry the case with a new jury.

