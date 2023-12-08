Mister 01 pizza restaurant opens in Bay Harbor: Taste of the Town

Mister 01 recently opened in Bay Harbor Islands by renowned pizza chef Renato Viloa and his business partner.

It's the sixth restaurant in Miami for Mister 01, which joins 13 other sister locations around the world .

A pizza from the Mister 01 pizza restaurant.

Renato, who was born in a small town in southern Italy, spent his childhood making pizza with his mom. Renato says the magic is all in his sugar free, extra thin dough.

By age 18, Viola's pizza creations and acrobatic skills won him first place at the world championship of acrobatic pizza in Monte Carlo in 2004.

Here's how Chef Renato won the World Championship twice for Star Luca pizza: "Chef Renato Viola's inaugural star-shaped pizza creation, "The Star Luca," made its debut at the World Championship in Montecarlo. This innovative pizza, featuring a delicious combination of ricotta cheese, Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy salami calabrese, and basil, earned Chef Viola a prestigious award for creativity. Renowned for his pizza-making prowess, Chef Viola secured victory twice at the World Championship, resulting in the acquisition of the O1 Visa from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. In 2004, he specifically garnered recognition for the imaginative flavors and unique taste profile of his pizzas at the Monte Carlo competition."

