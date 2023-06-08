Missing Miami dog reunited with owner after being found over 1,200 miles away

MIAMI — A Miami dog that went missing weeks ago was reunited with her owner on Sunday — after being found over 1,200 miles away from her Florida home.

Storm the Husky was found by the City of Hot Springs Animal Services back in mid-May near Park Avenue in Hot Springs, Arkansas, according to a Facebook post from the shelter. When the shelter was called about the dog, they didn't know any information about her.

"We just knew we had a 'stray' Husky who appeared to have been loved on as she was well behaved, had recently had a haircut and liked to give hugs," the shelter wrote.

The City of Hot Springs Animal Services then scanned her, finding out she was microchipped; however, they couldn't find her in their database. Storm was then brought into the shelter, shared her story on social media and entered her microchip data into their database.

"We had typed our information into the website saying we had located her and hoped for a call or email back," the shelter wrote.

Then on May 16, a few days after Storm was found, the shelter had received a call from a "nice gentleman" who said he received an email from the microchip company letting him know that Storm was with them.

"He had been searching for Storm everywhere, but had received no leads until he received an email from the microchip company about us," the shelter wrote.

Storm's owner asked where the shelter was located and the shelter told him that he can pick her up. However, the confusion came when asking for an address. The shelter is located at 319 Davidson Dr. in Hot Springs, Arkansas -- the owner lives in Miami. Storm had gone missing only two weeks prior to the call.

"We had no idea how Storm traveled [1,230] miles in less than two weeks and we may never know," the shelter wrote. "We do know one thing Storm would have never been reunited with her owner if it wasn't for a microchip."

"Collars with identification can be taken off, but microchips are there to stay," the shelter added.

Fortunately, one of the shelter's coordinators was taking a trip down to Florida just days ago, so they planned to meet up at Treaty Park in St. Augustine, Florida.

The coordinator filmed the reunion between Storm and her owner.

"It's so amazing to see a reunion that would have never happened if it weren't her for being microchipped," the shelter wrote.

The City of Hot Springs Animal Services stated that all pet owners should consider microchipping their animals so they can find their furry friends in case they get lost, too.

"Storm is now happy and at last home in Miami!" the shelter wrote.