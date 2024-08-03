Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing Florida boater found dead over 100 miles from where he was last seen, U.S. Coast Guard says

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing boater
U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing boater 00:22

WEST PALM BEACH — The U.S. Coast Guard said it has ended its search for a Florida boater who went missing two days ago after rescue crews recovered a body matching his description on Saturday.

On Friday morning, the Coast Guard shared on X a news bulletin about Rick Ferozi, 57, who launched from Lake Worth Inlet around 2 p.m. Thursday to go fishing. He was last heard from at 5 p.m. and was expected to return to Murrelle Marine around 6 p.m. that evening.

rick-ferzoni-boat-uscg.jpg
His vessel, a 32-foot center console boat, was located 12 miles east of Hobe Sound, which is at least 30 miles north of where Ferozi launched. U.S. Coast Guard

His vessel, a 32-foot center console boat, was located 12 miles east of Hobe Sound, which is at least 30 miles north of where Ferozi launched.

By 7 p.m. Friday, the Coast Guard shared its second update, saying that air and surface units along with local law enforcement searched approximately 3,070 square miles in attempts to find the missing boater.

The search officially ended on Saturday afternoon after the Coast Guard shared that "a good Samaritan located a person in the water" about 35 miles northeast of Sebastian Inlet on Friday night — over 100 miles from where Ferozi first departed.

Coast Guard crews recovered the body and Florida Fish & Wildlife officers confirmed that it was the missing boater.

"With heavy hearts, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Ferozi," said Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Carman, a search and rescue mission coordinator, Coast Guard Sector Miami. "We also want to thank our state partners and the public for their assistance with our search efforts."

The Coast Guard did not share further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Ferozi's disappearance.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.