Missing Florida boater found dead over 100 miles from where he was last seen, U.S. Coast Guard says

WEST PALM BEACH — The U.S. Coast Guard said it has ended its search for a Florida boater who went missing two days ago after rescue crews recovered a body matching his description on Saturday.

#UPDATE The search for Mr. Ferozi is scheduled to continue throughout the night and into the morning. Coast Guard air and surface assets as well as local law enforcement partners are still on scene. Approx. 3,070 square miles has been covered by search and rescue crews. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 2, 2024

On Friday morning, the Coast Guard shared on X a news bulletin about Rick Ferozi, 57, who launched from Lake Worth Inlet around 2 p.m. Thursday to go fishing. He was last heard from at 5 p.m. and was expected to return to Murrelle Marine around 6 p.m. that evening.

His vessel, a 32-foot center console boat, was located 12 miles east of Hobe Sound, which is at least 30 miles north of where Ferozi launched. U.S. Coast Guard

His vessel, a 32-foot center console boat, was located 12 miles east of Hobe Sound, which is at least 30 miles north of where Ferozi launched.

By 7 p.m. Friday, the Coast Guard shared its second update, saying that air and surface units along with local law enforcement searched approximately 3,070 square miles in attempts to find the missing boater.

The search officially ended on Saturday afternoon after the Coast Guard shared that "a good Samaritan located a person in the water" about 35 miles northeast of Sebastian Inlet on Friday night — over 100 miles from where Ferozi first departed.

Coast Guard crews recovered the body and Florida Fish & Wildlife officers confirmed that it was the missing boater.

#UPDATE #Final The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing boater near Palm Beach after rescue crews recovered an individual matching the description of the missing person. Missing was 57-year-old Rick Ferozi.#SAR

Read more: https://t.co/25E2QYBZL9 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 3, 2024

"With heavy hearts, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Ferozi," said Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Carman, a search and rescue mission coordinator, Coast Guard Sector Miami. "We also want to thank our state partners and the public for their assistance with our search efforts."

The Coast Guard did not share further details regarding the circumstances surrounding Ferozi's disappearance.