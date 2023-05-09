Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing FIU student found dead in submerged car

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A missing Florida International University student was found dead in a car submerged in a canal.

Nick Alexander Diaz Ruiz, 20, was last seen Sunday leaving a residence in South Miami. He never made it to his home in Hialeah.

His family reported him missing.

The Florida Highway Patrol said on Monday, around 6:15 p.m., troopers were sent to the ramp from SW 8th Street to the northbound Turnpike to check out reports of a car submerged in a retention pond.

The FHP said its preliminary investigation found that the driver failed to negotiate the curve and plunged into the pond.

When the car was pulled from the pond, investigators were able to confirm that it was Ruiz. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 8:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.