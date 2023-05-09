Missing FIU student found dead in submerged car

MIAMI - A missing Florida International University student was found dead in a car submerged in a canal.

Nick Alexander Diaz Ruiz, 20, was last seen Sunday leaving a residence in South Miami. He never made it to his home in Hialeah.

His family reported him missing.

The Florida Highway Patrol said on Monday, around 6:15 p.m., troopers were sent to the ramp from SW 8th Street to the northbound Turnpike to check out reports of a car submerged in a retention pond.

The FHP said its preliminary investigation found that the driver failed to negotiate the curve and plunged into the pond.

When the car was pulled from the pond, investigators were able to confirm that it was Ruiz.