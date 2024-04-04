Missing Child Alert issued for southwest Miami-Dade teen

MIAMI - The state has issued a Missing Child Alert for a southwest Miami-Dade teen.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 14-year-old Mia Wooten was last seen early Thursday morning in the 11500 flock of SW 127th Street.

Wooten is 5' 4" and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a red hoodie, and Nike sneakers. She may also be wearing glasses.

Miami-Dade police said on X that Wooten may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS.