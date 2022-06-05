Watch CBS News
Local News

Local teens vying for chance to be crowned Miss South Florida Juneteenth

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Miss South Florida Juneteenth beauty pageant in town
Miss South Florida Juneteenth beauty pageant in town 00:35

MIAMI – Local teens are vying for a chance to be crowned Miss South Florida Juneteenth!

The competition is taking place at the Historic Hampton House.

The resort was one of the few places that allowed black people stay during the 1960s.

Sunday's pageant aims to build self-confidence through empowerment and leadership and also educate about Juneteenth.

The holiday celebrates when the last remaining slaves were freed in Texas back in 1865.

The winner will represent South Florida in the national pageant.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 5, 2022 / 7:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.