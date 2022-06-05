Local teens vying for chance to be crowned Miss South Florida Juneteenth

MIAMI – Local teens are vying for a chance to be crowned Miss South Florida Juneteenth!

The competition is taking place at the Historic Hampton House.

The resort was one of the few places that allowed black people stay during the 1960s.

Sunday's pageant aims to build self-confidence through empowerment and leadership and also educate about Juneteenth.

The holiday celebrates when the last remaining slaves were freed in Texas back in 1865.

The winner will represent South Florida in the national pageant.