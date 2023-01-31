Misdemeanor battery charges against ex-Miami Heat player Amar'e Stoudemire dropped

MIAMI -- The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office on Tuesday confirmed to CBS Miami that misdemeanor battery charges have been dropped against Amar'e Stoudemire, the former NBA star who had been accused of punching and slapping one of his teen daughters last month.

In an emailed statement, the state attorney's office said "the case was dropped due to the failure of the victim to cooperate in the prosecution of the criminal case."

Amar'e Stoudemire Miami-Dade Corrections

Stoudemire, 40, was arrested and charged in connection with a domestic violence incident on Dec. 17 at his Brickell condo, according to a police report at the time.

In a tweet posted immediately after the incident, Stoudemire said in part, "as the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter's medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children."

The player began his NBA career in 2002 after being drafted from Cypress Creek High School in Orlando.