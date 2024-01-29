Miramar shooting leaves teen boy dead, teen girl in critical condition

MIAMI - Miramar police say there are no words to describe this tragedy as they try to track down the person responsible for killing a 17-year-old boy and leaving a teen girl in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Riviera Boulevard and University Drive.

Police said the two teens were a couple. They were sitting in a car when they were shot.

"It's really too early to speculate as to the motive behind this. We don't even know if this was the intended target or not. That's why it's crucial that someone come forward. We're talking about two 17-year-olds that, their lives, one's deceased, and the other one her life will never be the same," said Miramar police Tania Rues on Sunday night.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the shooting to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954)-493-TIPS (8477).