Miramar Police: Video shows 2 persons of interest after rims, tires stolen from cars

MIRAMAR - Miramar Police are asking for the public's help after a rash of cars have had their expensive rims and tires stolen.

They are releasing new video through their X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, showing 2 persons of interest who they believe are connected to the crimes that happened in numerous locations on February 19th and 22nd, including a gated apartment building just south of Pembroke Road on S.W. 68th Ave.

Miramar Police Spokeswoman Tania Ordaz tells CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench that that is where the surveillance tape captures a heavy-set man scaling a gate and another person of interest walking in and then they are seen speaking to each other inside the complex's laundry room on February 19th.

Ordaz said all types of vehicles have been targeted.

Ordaz said, "We are talking about 5 vehicles that were hit and had their rims and tires stolen and basically left on bricks. We do believe they were all committed by the same individuals. In multiple cases, we see the same Mercedes sedan in the same area where the crimes occurred."

She said, "We are talking about some very expensive items. The thief does not take too long in stealing them and then they can resell them and make a quick buck."

Police say the tires and rims stolen in each case are worth between $800 and $3,000.

"These 2 individuals go to the laundry room and we know they are not doing laundry. In the conversations that they have, we believe they are likely involved with this," said Ordaz.

Ordaz said, "If they struck 5 vehicles in Miramar in just 2 days, we can't even tell you how many cars were hit just outside our jurisdiction."

Ordaz is worried they suspects have victimized others in Miramar and outside the city as well.

She said, "Look at the individuals in this video. I am sure someone can identify them."

She also said the theft of tires and rims has become a growing problem.

Anyone with information about these two persons of interest is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $5,000.