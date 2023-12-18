Miramar police officer accused of domestic battery by strangulation

MIAMI - A Miramar police officer is finding himself on the wrong side of the law Monday afternoon, after being accused of domestic battery.

Officer Orlando Marrero, 24, has been arrested by the Hialeah Police Department in connection with a domestic violence incident that took place Sunday.

Hialeah police responded to a domestic disturbance call and they spoke to a witness who told them he saw a struggle between Marrero and his live-in girlfriend of nine months.

The victim told police she was involved in a verbal argument with Marrero because he wanted to end the relationship and move out of their home a week before Christmas.

The victim also told police the argument escalated after she threw a computer mouse on the floor and broke it. That is when, according to the arrest report, Marrero became upset and grabbed her by the throat causing her to have a hard time breathing and said she began to see "stars."

She told police she walked outside the home and Marrero followed her and grabbed her "by wrapping his arms around her body."

That is when the witness separated them, according to the arrest report.

The witness told police he was driving by when he saw Marrero wrestling the victim in the front of the home and heard a female voice scream, "Let me go."

He told police he parked his vehicle and walked over and as he approached the home, he observed the victim sitting on the floor between two vehicles and Marrero standing over her.

The witness said he identified himself as police and separated both parties before calling for Hialeah police.

Marrero faces a charge of domestic battery by strangulation. His bond was set at $5,000.

The Miramar Police Department released the following statement regarding the arrest of one of its officers:

"The Department takes incidents of this nature very seriously, and we want to assure you that we are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within our department. We understand the significance of maintaining public trust, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that our community continues to have confidence in our officers."

"We also want to emphasize that our thoughts are with the alleged victim in this incident and all who are affected. Their well-being and safety are of utmost importance to us."

Marrero has been employed with the department since August of 2022.