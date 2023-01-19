Miramar man accused of exposing himself to several women

MIAMI - Residents at the Avalon apartments in Miramar are on edge and creeped out after one of their neighbors is accused of exposing and fondling himself in front of women who live there.

"I'm shocked to be quite honest with you, because when we first moved in here we weren't expecting to see anything like this. Especially the amount of rent that we pay here. I mean, we pay more than $3,000 to be quite honest with you, and we have to come in doing a background check, so are they even doing a background check?" asked one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous.

According to a Miramar Police arrest report, 24-year-old Mike Kevin Jacques, who lives in one of the apartment buildings, knocked on a woman's door on December 5, 2022.

The woman told police when she opened the door, she didn't see anyone there, but then saw Jacques touching himself in the hallway.

Neighbors CBS4 spoke to say Jacques has knocked on multiple doors in the complex.

"One day, I saw him knock on my door, then I was on the other side of the door, and I just looked, I saw him but I don't know him, so I didn't open the door and he has no reason to knock on my door," said a resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

Several other women reported similar encounters with Jacques this month.

According to the report, on January 11, police were advised of a lewd and lascivious act that took place in the same community.

When placed in a lineup, Jacques was identified by the victims.

"To see a man walking around like that, like guys we have kids in this neighborhood, that are riding their bicycles, you know unattended after school hours, that would worry me," said one resident.

"I'm going to start thinking, who is my neighbor, and you know it doesn't make me feel safe, and I have my mom here," said Daniel Vasquez, who lives in the neighborhood.

Jacques was arrested Tuesday and bonded out Wednesday night, but those who live in this complex say he shouldn't be allowed back.

"Criminals like that should not even be let out into society. They're going to think about you know, how to get more savvy about their crimes, how to not get caught, they're going to bump into someone, I mean God knows what's going to happen then," said an anonymous resident.

Jacques is facing four counts of indecent exposure and according to the report, he denied the allegations when he was arrested.