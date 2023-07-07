Millions sweltering during what's being called the "hottest" week on Earth

MIAMI - Tens of millions of Americans are facing sweltering temperatures in what's being called the hottest week for the planet on record. Average temperatures around the world have reached all-time highs.

A record summer sizzle is gripping the globe.

"It is hot and it's very draining," says 16-year-old Ka-Desha Kinga who was visiting an Arizona splash park with children.

Climate scientists say July 4th was Earth's hottest day on record. Even with half the planet experiencing winter right now, the average temperature climbed to 62.9 degrees, a record that held steady a day later.

"We're going to continue to break records as climate change continues until that point where emissions of greenhouse gases are no longer accumulating in the atmosphere," says Sarah Kapnick, chief scientist at The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Experts say the climate crisis, combined with an El Nino weather pattern and warming temperatures in the Pacific, is pushing new world records.

''So, all the numbers are suggesting that we're going in the wrong direction when it comes to the heat, the intensity of the heat, and how prolonged it is," says Clare Nasir, a meteorologist in England.

Millions of Americans trying to beat the heat are not alone. China has seen 10 days of temperatures above 95 degrees, the longest streak since 1961.

In the United Kingdom, June was the hottest month on record - and despite some rain, more scorching temperatures are in the forecast.

"Well, they're going to keep rising until we stop emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere," says Chris Brierley, Professor of Climate Science at University College London.

Scientists have warned for months, 2003 could see record heat as fossil fuels like coal, natural gas, and oil keep warming the atmosphere.

And while many can find relief from the rising temperatures, experts say the planet cannot keep coping forever.

Scientists typically use much longer measurements such as months, years or even decades, to track the Earth's warming. But experts say the daily highs indicate that climate change is reaching uncharted territory.

