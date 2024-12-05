Milder weather returns to South Florida

MIAMI - It was a cool start across South Florida but not as chilly as Wednesday. Temperatures ranged from the upper 50s to low 60s, about five to seven degrees warmer than Wednesday morning.

It will be milder in the afternoon as highs climb to the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

There is a low risk of rip currents at the beach and there are no alerts for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters since winds are lighter.

Friday morning will be cool with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will warm to near 80 degrees as the winds shift out of the east.

Warmer afternoons return NEXT Weather

A weak cold front will move in and lower temperatures slightly for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday we'll wake to the low to mid 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s. The chance of rain remains low, but isolated showers and stray sprinkles will be possible.

It will be warmer early next week with lows closer to normal in the upper 60s on Monday morning and highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be mild with low 70s and it will be warmer with highs back in the low 80s.