CBS 4's Steve Goldstein: Mike McDaniel gets Vic Fangio to run the defense

MIAMI -- Let the Vic Fangio era begin in South Florida.

Short of a head coach hire, this news is as big as it gets on a coaching staff.

Fangio was highly sought after by numerous franchises but chose Miami on a reported three-year deal. The Dolphins' roster gives the new coordinator some quality options to run his schemes but surely they will need upgrades at linebacker and renewed health in the secondary.

Experience

Fangio's pro football experience goes way back to the 1980s in the USFL, covering 41 years. He has run many top-10 defenses throughout his NFL career in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Carolina, and Indianapolis. He served as Broncos head coach for three years, 2019-2021, and has been a defensive coordinator for 20 seasons including college at Stanford.

Can Vic fix the Defense?

The Dolphins finished 24th in scoring defense this past season so there is a lot of room for improvement. Fangio in some ways is like the McDaniel of defense, with disguised coverages and pre-snap movement, keeping opponents guessing. He has been effective in using safeties in many roles which should bode well with Jevon Holland's great talent. Fangio is reunited with Bradley Chubb, who the Dolphins traded for in a mid-season deal with Denver.

Personality

Coaches don't stick around for 4 decades by just being smart. They have to be able to relate to players, adjust to the times, and bust some chops from time to time. Fangio is known as a personality that can do all of it.