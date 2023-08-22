Miami-Dade helps migrant students transition into school

Back To School: Miami-Dade helping migrant students adjust to new school, new country

MIAMI - It is official, all South Florida students are back in class, and some are in a brand-new school while others are attending school in a brand-new country.

It can be a challenging time for thousands of migrant students who are starting this new school year in an unfamiliar place.

For decades Miami-Dade County Public Schools Title 1 Migrant Education Program has been assisting families of migrant students with all the tools necessary for a smooth transition.

It all begins in the summer with their Summer 305 Camp for all new incoming students in addition to that they provide a special summer camp for migrant students.

"Through the program, we were able to offer, and I just the academic services for the students but we were able to offer some additional cultural experiences for the students they were able to participate in futures and activities that typically if you're a migrant student they would not have the opportunity to do," said Erica Garcia Title 1 Migrant Education Program.

According to MDCPS in the school year of 2022-23, 10,286 students from Cuba enrolled more than 7,000 from the previous school year.

Six hundred and three Haitian students registered, as did 1,663 from Nicaragua, and 1,389 from Venezuela.

A challenging time for close to 14,000 new students transitioning into a new school system where everything seems foreign to them a situation those who are there to help know all too well.

"We are very lucky with the title I migrant education program that many of our staff members actually come back from that background they are familiar with work in agriculture so they're able to easily transition the families to assimilate into what's going on," said Garcia.

And this program not only helps the students but also the parents through their parent academy program.

They help them with everything from paperwork to communicating with the teachers despite the language barrier.

For more on the Title 1 Migrant Education Program, click here.