Midwife charged $300,000 for allegedly faking vaccine records for nearly 1,500 kids

NY health officials allege a midwife faked vaccine records for nearly 1,500 kids

NY health officials allege a midwife faked vaccine records for nearly 1,500 kids

NY health officials allege a midwife faked vaccine records for nearly 1,500 kids

LONG ISLAND -- Officials in Long Island, New York, say a midwife falsely recorded vaccine records for nearly 1,500 kids.

According to the State's Department of Health, she gave the children oral pellets as an alternative to vaccinations.

The practice allegedly started in 2019.

Officials didn't say which vaccines are involved.

They voided all the kids' vaccination records, so they must get required vaccines before returning to school.

The midwife was fined $300,000 for allegedly faking the vaccine records.