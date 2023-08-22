Michigan man suing Olive Garden after finding rat's foot in bowl of soup

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 22, 2023 CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 22, 2023 05:16

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County man is suing Olive Garden for more than $25,000 after he found a rat's foot in a bowl of minestrone soup at a Metro Detroit location of the restaurant.

Thomas Howie, 54, filed the lawsuit after he visited the Olive Garden restaurant at 30600 Van Dyke Ave. in Warren with some friends between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on March 11.

According to the lawsuit, as Howie was eating a bowl of minestrone, he felt a stabbing pain in his mouth. When he tried to swallow, he realized an object was hooked to the inside of his cheek.

He then spit out the object and realized it was a rat's hairy and clawed leg when he looked at his napkin. Seeing the leg caused him to vomit.

One of his friends asked for a manager, and when one stopped at the table, he said he didn't know what he could do and tried to take the rat's foot away, according to the lawsuit.

A second employee also believed to be a manager, came to the table and commented, "That's funny, we don't even put meat in the minestrone."

Howie called the Warren Police Department to the restaurant after a lack of concern shown by the Olive Garden employees.

After talking with the police, he went to urgent care, where he was treated for a lesion on his right cheek and given a tetanus shot. He was also prescribed antibiotics and a mouth was that contains

The lawsuit says Howie got little sleep that night, and in the days following the incident, he felt nauseated, had diarrhea, and felt like he couldn't eat anything except crackers.

In the weeks and months after, he suffered from increased anxiety and depression, felt like he couldn't eat meat, and stopped going to restaurants unless he could see the food being prepared.

According to the lawsuit, Howie has diabetes and heart disease, so being unable to eat regularly could cause problems.

An inspection by the health department didn't happen until two days after Howie had found the rat's leg in his soup.