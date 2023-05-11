Michelin to reveal "star" Florida restaurants during loanDepot Park ceremony

MIAMI - There are quite a few Florida chefs with butterflies in their stomachs Thursday as they await the 2023 Florida Michelin Guide star revelation ceremony.

The ceremony, which takes place at loanDepot Park, will reveal all the restaurants listed in the 2023 Michelin Guide and award the coveted Bib Gourmand and stars. This is the second year of the Michelin Florida Guide, covering Miami, Tampa, and Orlando.

Last year, 11 Miami restaurants received the coveted Michelin stars.

One Star: High-quality cooking, worth a stop. Last year, 10 Miami restaurants received one star.

Two Stars: Excellent cooking, worth a detour. One Miami restaurant, namely L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon in the Miami Design District, earned two Michelin stars.

Three Stars: Exceptional cuisine, worthy of a special journey. Obtaining three Michelin stars is rare. Only 140 restaurants worldwide achieved this designation in 2022.

Last year, 19 Miami eateries received the title of "Bib Gourmand," which acknowledges a good meal at a restaurant that offers a "three-course meal at a reasonable price," according to Michelin.

Also last year, 35 Miami restaurants were awarded Michelin Recommended status.

Restaurants that received stars last year could maintain their stars, have a star added or even lose their star(s).

The ceremony begins at 6 p.m.