Miccosukee Casino opens news poker room for its guests

MIAMI -- Miccosukee Casino & Resort has opened a new poker room for its customers that is open around the clock and seven days a week.

According to a written statement, the attraction will offer live poker action, including Texas Hold'em and High Hand Giveaways, as well as daily promotions and tournaments in a lavish space featuring 20 tables.

Miccosukee Casino Courtesy Miccosukee Casino

The new space is part of an ongoing, multi-million dollar renovation at the casino, which is located at the edge of the Everglades at 500 SW 177 Ave., officials said.

"The lead-up to the opening of this room has been amazing, and it is clear that the excitement has resonated with our guests too. We look forward to earning their confidence and loyalty," said General Manager Brad Rhines. "We are confident that this poker room, paired with our property's vast array of other offerings and amenities, will continue building Miccosukee Casino & Resort as Miami's premier casino resort destination."

The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida joined the gaming industry when they opened the Miccosukee Indian Bingo Hall in 1990.

The facility expanded into a full resort and gaming facility nine years later.