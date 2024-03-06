Miami's Haitian Americans fearful for relatives stuck in Haiti

MIAMI - Haiti is dealing with two crises, one political and another humanitarian. The US Embassy is closed, flights are still canceled and there are little ways for people with loved ones on the island to get out legally.

That has people who live in South Florida with friends and family in Haiti worried sick.

Jacqueline Charles covers Haiti and the Caribbean for the Miami Herald. She broke the story on how the United States is asking Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign. Saying, "Henri is still in Puerto Rico. Under this proposal they wanted him to go to Jamaica where he would announce his transitional plan that would eventually lead to his resignation. We don't know if he is going to do that."



Haiti does not have a single elected person in power. Without a firm government and with gangs still in control of the capital city, the country's collapse is possible.



This news is nerve-racking for Haitians in South Florida with family still on the island. Theone, whose last name we are not using for her family's safety, speaks to her aunt, nieces and nephews in Haiti multiple times a day.

Theone says the concerns are for the basics including where their next meal will come from. "They're scared to go out and if they don't have food, then they have to call different friends to find out if it's safe and where they have to go. That's not a way to live."

Many Haitian Americans know someone still on the island. Which makes all of this incredibly frightening.

At Naomi's in Little Haiti, the talk was about their homeland.



Ben was picking up lunch. He says, "Every time I think about Haiti, it's like a shame. I don't want to talk about Haiti."



Rener Jacques added, "It's tough every day. Can you imagine you can't go back to take care of your daily activities?"



Gangs who have been behind years of kidnappings are spread out blocking major roads including at the border between Haiti and Santo Domingo. With no official government in place to stop them, the fear for those living on the island is high.

Theone says, "The Haiti that you used to know before is not the same. The country that we always dream for a better future, it doesn't exist anymore and there is no hope."



The concern of many is if a stable government is not put in place and the gangs remain in power. It could mean an almost certain collapse which could lead to an even greater humanitarian and immigration crisis.