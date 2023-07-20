Miami woman accused of disemboweling puppy, threatening to do the same to dog's owner

MIAMI -- A woman is facing charges after she was accused of killing a man's puppy by disembowling the animal and then threatening to do the same thing to its owner last week, according to a police report.

Yadelin Marin, 19, has been charged with second-degree animal cruelty and misdemeanor battery in connection with the July 12 incident described by police as a "horrific scene."

Yadelin Marin CBS News Miami

It was not immediately clear if bond has been set and if the woman was still in custody or had been released after being taken to the Miami-Dade jail.

Police were called to a residence in the 300 block of NW 82nd Street and spoke to the owner of the puppy who was told by a friend that his pet dog had been disemboweled in the bathroom.

When the man walked into the bathroom, he saw the scene and saw Marin sitting in the bath tub "and told (victim) you're next," the police report states.

The woman then left the home while the man called police but she returned seven days later to the same location and was arrested.

The arresting officer wrote that Marin allegedly "blew spit into my face," as she was being taken into custody, the police report says.

Investigators did not provide information in the police report about the relationship between the dog's owner and the woman or say what led to the attack on the dog.