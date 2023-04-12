Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Wet Wednesday, flooding possible

By Lissette Gonzalez

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 4/12/2023 7AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 4/12/2023 7AM 00:57

MIAMI - The CBS Miami Next Weather Team has issued another Alert Day due to the potential for more heavy downpours that may lead to more flooding.

A Flood Watch for metro and coastal Miami-Dade and Broward is in effect through 8 p.m. Since the ground is already saturated from all the rain we've had in the last few days, any additional rain will lead to flooding. Turn around, don't drown. Avoid driving through roads where you are unable to detect the depth of the flooding.

Due to the rain and clouds, highs will only be in the upper 70s.

Thursday, as the winds shift out of the south, we will likely wake up to a drier start. It will be warmer with highs in the low 80s. Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening, but it will not be an all-day rain event.

Friday will be even warmer with highs in the mid-80s and slightly lower rain chances. Some storms will still be possible but it will not be a washout.

Saturday is looking drier with lower rain chances and highs in the upper 80s. The rain chance rises again Sunday and into early next week.

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 8:35 AM

