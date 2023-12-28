Miami weather: Wet day on tap before colder air arrives to ring in 2024

Miami AM forecast for Thursday 12/27/23: Rain on tap

MIAMI -- A soggy day is on tap for South Florida before much colder air arrives in time to ring in the new year.

CBS News Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said the storms would arrive in Miami-Dade and Broward counties during the morning commute.

"Get ready for the rain," he said. "It won't be around all day but it will be heavy at times."

A low-pressure system to the south of the Florida peninsula has brought instability, bringing rain to the Miami area, Warren said.

He said there is a 90 to 100 percent chance of rain for South Florida before the storms move out during the afternoon hours.

The rain and cloud cover means the high temperature will top out only in the upper 60s with lows in the upper 50s.

Warren said Friday will be dry and breezy but much colder air will arrive for the weekend with the mercury dipping to the low 50s,.