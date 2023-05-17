Miami Weather: Wednesday will most likely be hottest day of the week

MIAMI - A warm start to Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

It will likely be the hottest day of the week with highs soaring to the low 90s due to a southwest wind. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

In the afternoon showers and storms will develop with the potential for a few heavy downpours possible.

Rinse and repeat on Thursday as the southwest wind stays with us and afternoon storms will fire up once again.

This rainy season pattern continues through the weekend with the potential for afternoon storms. Highs remain hot around 90 degrees the rest of the week into the weekend.