Miami Weather: Warm & humid week ahead

By Lissette Gonzalez

NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 1/30/2023 5AM
MIAMI - A very warm, humid week ahead with highs in the low 80s.

It was a mild start to Monday with temperatures mostly in the low 70s, some inland areas saw the upper 60s. A few showers moved in on the breeze, however, the rain chance for the rest of the day is low.

Highs climb to the low 80s in the afternoon.

Miami could break records NEXT Weather

Tuesday we'll wake up with mostly low 70s and highs rise to the low 80s again. Wednesday record heat is possible as highs climb close to the mid-80s. This Friday will be the hottest day of the week with highs soaring to the upper 80s.

Weekend change NEXT Weather

A weak front moves in this weekend and will lower our temperatures. On Saturday highs will be slightly cooler and closer to normal in the upper 70s. Some showers will be possible due to moisture moving in. On Sunday lows will fall to the upper 60s and low 70s with a high around 80 degrees.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 8:01 AM

