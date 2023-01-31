Miami Weather: Warm & humid, stray afternoon showers possible

MIAMI - It was a mild start to Tuesday with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s, a few inland areas saw the upper 60s.

It will be a mix of sun and clouds, and highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon. Although the rain chance is low, a stray shower will be possible on the breeze.

Record days NEXT Weather

The warm, humid weather continues Wednesday as we kick off February. Highs will rise close to the mid 80s and record heat will be possible.

It will stay mainly dry through Thursday courtesy of high pressure. Friday will be the hottest day of the week with highs soaring to the upper 80s. A few showers will be possible Friday.

Weekend change NEXT Weather

The rain chance is highest on Saturday due to moisture associated with our next cold front. Some showers will be possible along or near the front. Highs will drop to the upper 70s and it will feel more seasonable on Saturday. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs near 80 degrees.

On Monday morning we'll wake up to a cooler start with lows in the upper 60s. Highs rebound to the low 80s.