Miami Weather: Warm and humid, highs in the upper 80s

MIAMI - Showers return to South Florida ahead of our next cold front which will impact the area this week.

Monday through Wednesday the weather will remain warm and humid with temperatures pushing into the upper 80s each afternoon. Showers develop over the interior and then drift back across the metro areas later afternoon to early evening.

Rain chances remain relatively low at around 20% Monday and Tuesday but will increase Wednesday as the front moves through the area.

Coming up NEXT Weather

A northeast wind develops Thursday and Friday following the cold front. The ocean breeze will bring slightly cooler and less humid air into the area by the end of the week with seasonable high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Gusty wind can be expected especially near the coast Thursday and Friday. Rough surf and a hazard to small craft remain likely with the threat extending into the start of next weekend.