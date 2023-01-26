Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Warm afternoon, cold front will cause temps to tumble tonight

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A cool change is coming.

Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day as a cold front moves through. It will be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s this afternoon before temperatures tumble Thursday night. Lows will fall to the upper 50s inland and low 60s around the rest of Broward and Miami-Dade Friday morning. The Keys will wake up with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, cooler, and breezy with highs in the low to mid-70s. The rain chance is low but some stray showers will be possible. Friday night into Saturday morning lows will drop to the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday the clouds will hang around with highs in the upper 70s. It stays breezy through the weekend and as winds shift out of the east on Sunday, it will be milder in the morning. Highs on Sunday will rise to the low 80s with the potential for spotty showers.

By early next week, it will be even warmer and more humid.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 8:23 AM

