Miami Weather: Warm afternoon ahead of weekend cold blast

MIAMI - South Florida is about to trade shorts and flip flops for jackets and boots. A big change to our weather is on the way.

It was a cool start to Friday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. In the afternoon, highs will be in the low 80s ahead of a cold front. Showers will develop and a few downpours will be possible.

Once the front clears, the cold air will move in and temperatures will tumble to the mid to upper 40s overnight. It will be a frigid start Saturday morning. With winds gusting 20 to 30 miles per hour, it will feel like the upper 30s.

It will remain cool and breezy Saturday afternoon with highs only in the low 60s. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be even colder due to clear skies and radiational cooling.

Sunday morning we'll wake to the low 40s along the coast and the upper 30s inland. Sunday afternoon highs will be pleasant in the upper 60s.

Monday morning we'll wake to temperatures in the 50s. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be milder in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Early to middle next week we'll gradually warm up.