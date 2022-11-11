Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Veterans Day will be warm, mostly sunny

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weekend Weather 11/11/2022 6AM
Miami Weekend Weather 11/11/2022 6AM 01:57

MIAMI - South Florida woke to dry and mild conditions Friday morning.

Veterans Day forecast NEXT Weather

We'll warm up to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times.

A few storms will be possible in the afternoon due to a southerly flow and lingering moisture.

On Saturday, scattered storms are likely in the afternoon into the evening. A cold front moves in Sunday and will usher in drier air. The rain chance is lower Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

A front will bring drier air NEXT Weather

Temperatures will drop slightly and the humidity will be lower.

By Monday morning we'll wake up with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s. The rain chance remains low early to middle of next week.

Lissette Gonzalez
First published on November 11, 2022 / 8:22 AM

