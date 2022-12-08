Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Plenty of sun, afternoon highs in low 80s

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - It was a cool comfortable start across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Mostly sunny skies will allow our highs to climb to the low 80s in the afternoon. Although the rain chance is very low, some stray showers will be possible as the breeze builds out of the east. Most of the wet weather will be focused on the southwest coast of Florida.

Friday morning we'll wake up with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs will rise to the low 80s with only a few showers possible.

This weekend a weak cold front moves in and brings us slightly cooler, less humid air. Saturday and Sunday morning will be a bit cooler with the mid to upper 60s. Highs will be a little above average this weekend in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 8:41 AM

