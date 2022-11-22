Miami Weather: South Florida drying out in time for Thanksgiving holiday

MIAMI - South Florida is finally seeing less rain although Tuesday morning caused flooding issues in Fort Lauderdale as most of the showers pushed through Broward County.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy but drier than yesterday with isolated showers over the inland areas. The temperatures will warm up a bit more to the low 80s on Tuesday afternoon.

Even though it is less rainy, there is still the concern for flooding along the coast due to saltwater flooding during high tide. The next high tide will be this evening across South Florida. There is a Coastal Flood Advisory for the Upper Keys.

The drying trend continues through the rest of the week. Thanksgiving rain chance is 20% for stray showers mainly in the morning then partly sunny skies for Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

It will warm up a bit more on Friday and Saturday as a cold front approaches South Florida. The cold front will be clearing Sunday morning with pleasantly dry and cooler air behind it.

The forecast highs for Friday and Saturday are in the mid-80s with a few showers Saturday night. Overnight lows all week will be in the low to mid-70s until Sunday morning when it cools down a bit.

Sunday morning temperatures are forecast to dip in the 60s and highs will only top the upper 70s.