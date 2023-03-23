Miami Weather: Slight warm up into the weekend

MIAMI - High pressure over the Atlantic Ocean continues to send us easterly winds which will help to keep temperatures a bit lower along the coast on Thursday.

After highs are expected to reach the lower 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Warming trend into the weekend NEXT Weather

The humidity should start climbing Friday as winds shift to the southeast and really expand over the weekend. By Saturday, we're back into the mid-80s with upper 80s by next week. Rain chances look slim but a shower is possible over western areas along the sea breeze front this weekend.

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Cindy Preszler